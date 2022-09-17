Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $85,440.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. 433,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,775. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palomar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Palomar by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

