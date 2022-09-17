PalGold (PALG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,693.00

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PalGold has a market cap of $88,482.07 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PalGold Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1.
Buying and Selling PalGold
