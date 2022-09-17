PalGold (PALG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,693.00

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PalGold has a market cap of $88,482.07 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PalGold Profile

PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1.

Buying and Selling PalGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PalGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PalGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

