OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,191,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 952,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,914.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTPBF stock traded up 0.90 on Friday, hitting 22.50. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 52 week low of 18.95 and a 52 week high of 59.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 21.69.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

