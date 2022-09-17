Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in August

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.
Orpea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORPEF remained flat at $14.35 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Orpea has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $120.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
About Orpea
ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.
