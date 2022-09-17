Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $185.00

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded up 268.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $63,717.15 and approximately $185.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 233.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

