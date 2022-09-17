Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.74. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 41,423 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
