Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.74. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 41,423 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

About Orion Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Orion Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

