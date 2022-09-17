Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading 54.8% Higher

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) traded up 54.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 170,570,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,766% from the average session volume of 9,142,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

