Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

