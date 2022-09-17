Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ooma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Recommended Stories

