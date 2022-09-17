Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on September 29th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

OLY stock opened at C$61.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.77 million and a P/E ratio of 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$45.15 and a 12 month high of C$65.80.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.