Old Port Advisors Sells 553 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

