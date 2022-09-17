Old Port Advisors Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
