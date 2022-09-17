Old Port Advisors Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Old Port Advisors owned 1.46% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

EDIV stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

