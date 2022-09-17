Old Port Advisors Has $2.29 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 52,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 37,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8,897.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

