Old Port Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 138,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,432,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

