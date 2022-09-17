Old Port Advisors Buys 1,787 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.
SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
