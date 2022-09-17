Old Port Advisors Buys 1,787 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.