Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Thomas Lynn Brown Purchases 15,000 Shares

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

