Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Ocado Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,185.71.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDGF stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

