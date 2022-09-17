Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $3.43 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 11.02.

OTLY opened at 2.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.88. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 17.16.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 122.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Oatly Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Oatly Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

