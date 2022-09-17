NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $205.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.