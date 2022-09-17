NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,261 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $2,080,397. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

