NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74,671 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,854,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,713,000 after purchasing an additional 109,603 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
PACCAR Stock Down 0.6 %
PCAR opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
