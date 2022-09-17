NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

