Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 776,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,154. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.