Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 776,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,154. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 91,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

