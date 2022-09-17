Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.78.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Nucor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

