NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Insider Jeffrey Kunin Sells 291,368 Shares

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $46,618.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 3,129,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,314. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
