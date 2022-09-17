Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,565 shares of company stock worth $135,622. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Natural Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 376,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,259. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

