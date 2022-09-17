Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NRDBY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.90 ($12.14) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

NRDBY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.