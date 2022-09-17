Nkcfo LLC Takes $344,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

