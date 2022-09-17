Nkcfo LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $9,236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 154.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $37,437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $25.40 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPC. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

