Nkcfo LLC Has $69,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nkcfo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Down 1.9 %

BPOP stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

