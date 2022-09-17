Nkcfo LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 198.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 45.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $395,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

