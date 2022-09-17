Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

