Nimbus Governance Token Price Hits $0.13 (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Nimbus Governance Token has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 311.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading
