Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 35,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,526. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

