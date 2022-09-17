Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 35,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,526. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
