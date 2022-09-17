NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

