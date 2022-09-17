Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPRF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexans currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Get Nexans alerts:

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of NXPRF remained flat at $97.02 during midday trading on Friday. Nexans has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Further Reading

