New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 3,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

