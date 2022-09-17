NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.96. 86,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 145,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.48.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.