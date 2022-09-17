Netbox Coin Price Down 43.7% Over Last Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $74,270.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

