nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NCNO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,440. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.