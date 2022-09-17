NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Down 1%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 4,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

