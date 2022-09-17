Nahmii (NII) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54,597.00

Nahmii (NII) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Nahmii has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $54,597.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nahmii coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nahmii has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Nahmii Profile

Nahmii (NII) is a coin. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Nahmii is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

