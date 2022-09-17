Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $642.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.