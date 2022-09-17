Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading Down 3.8%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 499,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 904,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Mustang Bio Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at about $846,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 626,995 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 16.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

