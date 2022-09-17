Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Up 25.2% in August

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 570,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBIO shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Mustang Bio Stock Down 3.8 %

MBIO opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

