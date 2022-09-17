Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 53,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

