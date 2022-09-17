Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

