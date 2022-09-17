Mogul Productions Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Mogul Productions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Mogul Productions has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $1.59 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mogul Productions Coin Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.
Mogul Productions Coin Trading
