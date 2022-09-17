Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 457.7 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of MTSFF stock remained flat at $20.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.