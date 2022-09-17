Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 457.7 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of MTSFF stock remained flat at $20.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.